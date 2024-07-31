Jelly Roll's "fixin' to drop" a landslide of new songs

Buckle up, Jelly Roll fans: a "landslide of music" is about to hit you soon.



"I'm fixin' to drop music like Morgan Wallen, baby," Jelly teases, alluding to Morgan's expansive 36-track One Thing at a Time. "I'm fixin' to come with a lot of songs, man. I have been writing and I'm just ready to start rolling, man. It's been really cool and I'm having fun."



The as-yet-untitled album will follow 2023's Whitsitt Chapel and be Jelly's second full-length project as a country artist.



"It's my sophomore album technically. I've released 300 songs in my career and I'm almost 40, but it's technically my sophomore album, so I'm really excited," he tells ABC Audio.



Jelly's currently in the top 20 of the country charts with "I Am Not Okay," the lead single off his forthcoming new album.



You can grab tickets to Jelly's upcoming Beautifully Broken Tour now at jellyroll615.com.

