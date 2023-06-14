Jelly Roll scores big with 'Whitsitt Chapel'

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

By Jeremy Chua

Jelly Roll's Whitsitt Chapel debuted at #3 on Billboard's all-genre 200 chart.

According to Billboard, Jelly earned "90,000 equivalent album units," making it his "biggest week yet and first top 40-charting release" in his career.

Billboard further broke down Jelly's album sales, which were contributed to by three vinyl LPs, a signed CD, a regular CD, discounted digital album, box sets and merch bundles, among others.

"Thank y'all! WE DID IT! Y'all came through for me like you always do.. another big step in the right direction for the underdogs," Jelly wrote on Instagram. "I woke up and couldn't believe it! Thank y'all again… wow wow wow wow …."

Fellow country artist Bailey Zimmerman congratulated Jelly in the comments, writing, "THIS IS HUGE. CONGRATS MY BROTHER [fire emoji]."

Jelly's currently in the top 10 on the country charts with his single "Need a Favor."

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!