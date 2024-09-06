Jelly Roll hopes you experience church at his Beautifully Broken Tour: "Music is bigger than all of us"

Gearing up for Jelly Roll's Beautifully Broken Tour but don't know what to expect?



Well, it might be helpful to have an open heart and mind, and let music minister to you, just like a worship session in church, through Jelly and his opening acts.



"I got Warren [Zeiders] coming out, I got Alexandra Kay. We try to make it feel like church, man. You know? It's a real experience with us," Jelly tells ABC Audio. "I want to bring people into something that feels bigger than ourselves. Because what I've always believed is that music is bigger than all of us."



"We're all really small in this. We're Cliff[s]Notes," the "Save Me" singer continues. "Sometimes they won't remember us, but man, they'll remember the songs. 'Hey, who sang that one song?' How many times have we done that? That's what music does. You know what I mean? And that's what I hope the imprint we're leaving here is."

Coming up, Jelly will take his Beautifully Broken Tour to Los Angeles, San Antonio, Lafayette, New Orleans, Orlando and more. You can find tickets and a full list of dates on Jelly's website.

Jelly's forthcoming new album, Beautifully Broken, drops Oct. 11 and is available for preorder now. His current single, "I Am Not Okay," is approaching the top 10 of the country charts.

