Jelly Roll to headline 2024 Gulf Coast Jam

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

"Son Of A Sinner" hitmaker Jelly Roll has been announced as the latest headliner for the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam.

The festival will take place in Panama City, Florida, from May 30 to June 2, with Jelly headlining on Friday, May 30, and previously announced headliner Morgan Wallen closing on Sunday, June 2. The headliner for Saturday, June 1, as well as the full performance lineup will be revealed later.

Before that, Jelly will kick off his headlining Backroad Baptism Tour on July 28 in Southaven, Mississippi, before concluding the expansive trek in Tampa, Florida, on October 14.

For Jelly's full tour schedule, go to his website. To get tickets to the 2024 Gulf Coast Jam, visit gulfcoastjam.com.

Jelly's single, "NEED A FAVOR," is currently #5 and ascending the country charts.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!