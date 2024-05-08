Jelly Roll completes 5K: "I feel incredible"

Tom Segura, Jelly Roll, and Bert Kreischer; Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for Netflix

By Andrea Dresdale

The next time you feel too lazy to get off the couch, remember this: Jelly Roll just completed a 5K.

The race was held in Pasadena, California, on May 7, and Jelly told Entertainment Tonight afterward, "I feel great. I'm a little tired. It was a little bit harder than I thought it was [going to be], but it's awesome, man."

"I couldn't walk a mile when I started trying to do this back in January," he added. "So the fact that we got 3-point-whatever it was, got it down, I felt really, really good about it." He noted he got "really emotional at the finish line."

Jelly told ET that while training for the race he lost "50 to 70-something pounds" and plans to attempt a half-marathon next year.

"I think the coolest thing is how many people stopped to tell us that they were motivated by us, other big guys," he said. "It was just really cool to see that."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!