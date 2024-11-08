Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Post Malone + more earn 2025 Grammy nominations

The Recording Academy announced its nominees for the 2025 Grammy Awards Friday, and Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Post Malone, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll and Beyoncé are a few country stars who scored nods.
Country music was also represented in several all-genre categories, with Beyoncé's "Texas Hold 'Em" getting nominated for Song of the Year and Record of the Year, Cowboy Carter earning an Album of the Year nod, and Shaboozey and "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" scoring Best New Artist and Song of the Year nominations.
The 2025 Grammy Awards will take place Feb. 2 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+.
Best Country Album
Higher - Chris Stapleton
Whirlwind - Lainey Wilson
F-1 Trillion - Post Malone
Cowboy Carter - Beyoncé
Deeper Well - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Song
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Solo Performance
"It Takes a Woman" - Chris Stapleton
"I Am Not Okay" - Jelly Roll
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"16 Carriages" - Beyoncé
"The Architect" - Kacey Musgraves
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
"I Had Some Help" - Post Malone feat. Morgan Wallen
"Break Mine" - Brothers Osborne
"Bigger Houses" - Dan + Shay
"II Most Wanted" - Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus
"Cowboys Cry Too" - Kelsea Ballerini and Noah Kahan
Best Americana Album
No One Gets Out Alive – Maggie Rose
$10 Cowboy – Charley Crockett
The Other Side – T Bone Burnett
Trail Of Flowers – Sierra Ferrell
Polaroid Lovers – Sarah Jarosz
Tigers Blood – Waxahatchee
Album of the Year
Cowboy Carter – Beyoncé
Short n' Sweet – Sabrina Carpenter
Hit Me Hard and Soft – Billie Eilish
New Blue Sun – André 3000
Brat – Charli XCX
Djesse Vol. 4 – Jacob Collier
Song of the Year
"A Bar Song (Tipsy)" - Shaboozey
"Texas Hold 'Em" - Beyoncé
"Fortnight" - Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
"Birds of a Feather" - Billie Eilish
"Good Luck, Babe!" - Chappell Roan
"Not Like Us" - Kendrick Lamar
"Die With a Smile" - Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars
"Please Please Please" - Sabrina Carpenter
Record of the Year
"Texas Hold 'Em" – Beyoncé
"Fortnight" – Taylor Swift feat. Post Malone
"Now And Then" – The Beatles
"Espresso" – Sabrina Carpenter
"Good Luck, Babe!" – Chappell Roan
"Birds of a Feather" – Billie Eilish
"360" – Charli XCX
"Not Like Us" – Kendrick Lamar
Best New Artist
Shaboozey
Benson Boone
Teddy Swims
Sabrina Carpenter
Chappell Roan
RAYE
Khruangbin
Doechii
