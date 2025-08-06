'Jeannie Seely's 5398th Opry Show' set for Aug. 14

The celebration of life for Jeannie Seely will take place Thursday, Aug. 14, at 10 a.m. CT at the Grand Ole Opry House in Nashville.

It'll be titled "Jeannie Seely's 5398th Opry Show," in homage to the Grammy winner's record for making the most Opry appearances in history.

Best known for her 1966 hit "Don't Touch Me," Seely passed away Aug. 1 at the age of 85 from complications of an intestinal infection.

In lieu of flowers, the devoted dog lover requested donations be made either to pet charities or the Opry Trust Fund, which helps members of the country music community in need.

You'll be able to stream Jeannie Seely's celebration of life online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.