Jason Aldean's got more 'Songs About Us' & he's taking them on the road

Jason Aldean will sing Songs About Us on the road this summer, as he kicks off the tour of the same name July 16 in Bangor, Maine.

He'll hit 22 cities before the trek wraps Sept. 26 in Gilford, New Hamshire. Chase Matthew, Mackenzie Carpenter and Dee Jay Silver join him on the run.

Presales kick off March 3, before tickets become available to the public March 6.

Jason also just released three new tracks from Songs About Us ahead of his project's release on April 24: "Drinking About You," "Dust on the Bottle" with David Lee Murphy and his new radio single, "Don't Tell On Me."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.