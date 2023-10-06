Jason Aldean previews new album with "Whiskey Drink"

Courtesy of BBR Music Group

By Jeremy Chua

Jason Aldean has released a brand new song, "Whiskey Drink."

The track, which was penned by Kurt AllisonJonathan EdwardsTully Kennedy and John Morgan, finds Jason personifying his favorite glass of liquor as he drowns his post-breakup woes.

"Come on, kick in, whiskey drink/ I don't wanna think, think, think/ About who she's with or where she is/ Or how bad I miss her now/ Come on, cigarette/ Yeah, smoke out that regret/ Pour it straight and strong, make her memory gone/ Before you let me leave/ Come on, whiskey drink, oh/ Come on, whiskey drink," Jason sings in the chorus.

"Whiskey Drink" serves as the latest preview of Jason's upcoming album, Highway Desperado, and follows "Try That in a Small Town," "Let Your Boys Be Country" and "Tough Crowd."

Highway Desperado drops November 3 and is available for preorder now.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!