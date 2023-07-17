Jason Aldean addresses Connecticut concert cancellation, cites dehydration and heat exhaustion

After abruptly canceling his concert in Hartford, Connecticut, on Saturday, July 15, Jason Aldean is addressing what really happened.



While a rep cited heat stroke as the reason, the singer's clarifying that he doesn't think it's "quite that serious."



"Just want to let you know, thanks to everybody that's called in checking. I'm doing fine. Just one of those things man," Jason told fans in a recent Facebook video. "It was hot. I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show and just, I think it was a combination of dehydration and just heat exhaustion."



"Hearing a lot of stuff going around, heat stroke and all those stuff. I don't think it's quite that serious, but it was pretty intense last night at the show," he continues. "Anybody that was at the show knows how hot it was and I don't know. I knew it was coming. I was trying to get through as much of the show as I could and eventually, it was just like, I knew it wasn't going to happen and I was trying to just get offstage and figure out what was going on."



After receiving a couple of IVs, Jason took the stage again in Saratoga Springs on Sunday, July 16.



Jason's Highway Desperado Tour continues with upcoming stops in Cuyahoga Falls and Cincinnati, Ohio. For the full schedule, visit Jason's website.

