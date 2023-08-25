Jason Aldean announces new album, 'Highway Desperado'

It's a big day for Jason Aldean fans.

Jason has announced that his new album, Highway Desperado, will arrive on November 3. The 14-track record will include its lead single "Try That In A Small Town," "Tough Crowd" and the newly released "Let Your Boys Be Country."

Of the album's title, Jason shares, "I think when I look back on it, I built my career early on my live show, and have been on the road touring since I was 18 years old. For us, touring is our favorite part. Getting on the bus and going town to town and playing our shows and doing our thing and seeing the fans… the title for the tour and album was really inspired from that."

Jason's currently on his Highway Desperado Tour with upcoming stops in Jacksonville, Orange Beach, Toronto and more. For the full tour schedule, visit Jason's website.

Highway Desperado is available for preorder now.

Here's the track listing for Highway Desperado:

"Tough Crowd"

"Let Your Boys Be Country"

"Knew You'd Come Around”

"Hungover In A Hotel"

"Try That In A Small Town"

"Whiskey Drink"

"Whose Rearview"

"I'm Over You"

"Rather Watch You"

"Breakup Breakdown"

"Get Away From You"

"Changing Bars"

"From This Beer On"

"Highway Desperado"

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.