Jackson Dean explores new territory with 'Be Your Man'

Disney/Tanner Yeager
By Stephen Hubbard

Jackson Dean is taking things in a new direction with his latest song.

"'Be Your Man' is the first taste of some new territory that we're about to explore," he explains. "The vibe of the song is funky and light-hearted, and I hope it makes you dance."

The track is the first new music from Jackson since his sophomore album, On the Back of My Dreams, came out last September.

Meanwhile, he just wrapped the European leg of his tour as his latest single, "Heavens to Betsy," broke into the top 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!