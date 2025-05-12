Jackson Dean explores new territory with 'Be Your Man'

Jackson Dean is taking things in a new direction with his latest song.

"'Be Your Man' is the first taste of some new territory that we're about to explore," he explains. "The vibe of the song is funky and light-hearted, and I hope it makes you dance."

The track is the first new music from Jackson since his sophomore album, On the Back of My Dreams, came out last September.

Meanwhile, he just wrapped the European leg of his tour as his latest single, "Heavens to Betsy," broke into the top 25.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.