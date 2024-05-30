Jackson Dean, Conner Smith, Midland + more headed to CMA Fest pop-up event

By Jeremy Chua

Big Machine Label Group is holding a pop-up event at Lainey Wilson's Bell Bottoms Up bar during CMA Fest.

Happening June 6-8, the showcase will offer fans opportunities to meet and greet the label's artists and enjoy acoustic performances.

The star-studded lineup includes Brett Young, Jackson Dean, Midland, Conner Smith, Brantley Gilbert and up-and-comers Mae Estes, Greyland James, Noah Hicks and Chase McDaniel.

To be guaranteed entry with a Fast Pass wristband, you can visit the Big Machine Distillery on June 5 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and make a $25 donation to Music Has Value.

For more information, head to musichasvalue.com/cma-fast-pass.

