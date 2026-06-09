Jackson Dean channels Gregg Allman in 'Music of My Soul' closer

When the Gregg Allman documentary The Music of My Soul premieres Tuesday night at New York City's Gramercy Theatre, Jackson Dean will deliver the closing theme.

Director/producer James Keach — also the man behind the Johnny Cash biopic, Walk the Line — enlisted Grammy-winning music maker Julian Raymond to create the track.

"I loved, I have listened/ I trusted, and I cared/ It was never enough for me," Jackson sings on "My Cross to Bear," which is out now.

Ultimately, it's Jackson's tribute to the man behind the Allman Brothers Band and iconic songs like "Midnight Rider" and "I'm No Angel."

“Gregg Allman lived a life that was so much larger than life, both the highs and the lows, and to sing a song that represents all of that is a lot," Jackson says. "For me, I wanted to honor him, put everything I had, all that I know about living between the cracks and on those blazing stages into it. But I also knew I wanted to just let the power of who he was move through me and not think…just be."

“He was an influence and hero to anyone who loves the blues, who chooses to live this life," the man behind "Don't Come Lookin'" and "Heavens to Betsy" says. "He was so much more than a song, an album or even the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and it’s all there when you hear him sing. He wrote some of the greatest Southern rock songs ever, but it’s not the words, it’s what’s in the notes when he sings them.”

After the Big Apple premiere, Gregg Allman: The Music of My Soul travels to Macon, Georgia, for a hometown opening on June 11. It goes into wider release on June 17.

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