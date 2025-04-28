It's Two for the Road with Dustin Lynch + Scotty McCreery this fall

Dustin Lynch and Scotty McCreery are teaming up to co-headline a tour together this fall.

The dozen-date Two for the Road Tour kicks off November 6 in Saginaw, Michigan, and wraps December 6 in Duluth, Minnesota.

This will be the first time in their careers that Dustin and Scotty have hit the road together. Walker Montgomery and Sons of Habit will join them on the run.

Fan presales start Wednesday, before tickets become available to the public on Friday.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.