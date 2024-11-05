It's officially touched down: Luke Combs opens Category 10

A Category 10 "hurricane" has touched down in Nashville, courtesy of Luke Combs.



Luke's Nashville bar, Category 10, officially opened its doors to the public on Saturday.



Located at the former Wildhorse Saloon on 2nd Avenue, the 67,000-square-foot venue features six bars, three stages, four entertainment spaces and a 7,000-square-foot rooftop, slated for opening in early 2025.



"It's a dream come true, and I am excited for y'all to see it, so next time you're in Nashville, be sure and check it out!" Luke shared in an Instagram post alongside photos of his venue and performance snapshots onstage.



You can find more photos and videos from Category 10's opening on its Instagram.

For more information on Category 10, visit category10.com.

