NEXT reports that Employment Practice Liability Insurance (EPLI) protects against lawsuits from employees, covering legal fees and claims, essential for businesses.

Is employment practice liability insurance (EPLI) worth it for your business?

Employment practice liability insurance (EPLI) can help protect your business from some common lawsuits or complaints from current employees, former employees, customers or job applicants.

Some common lawsuits that could be covered by EPLI include:

Discrimination (based on race, gender, age, disability, etc.)

Wrongful termination

Harassment

Privacy invasion

Failure to promote or hire

ADA violations

Retaliation for whistleblowing or reporting misconduct

EPLI is common business insurance coverage for the food and restaurant industry, retail, construction, education, offices and professional services and technology companies.

This type of business insurance policy can typically cover attorney fees, defense costs, settlements and judgments — whether or not the claim against you is valid or not. NEXT explains more about EPLI insurance and who may benefit the most.

Is EPLI worth it for your business?

The risk of employee lawsuits has grown. The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission's (EEOC) data shows a 44% surge in workplace discrimination charges between 2021 and 2024.

Here are some examples of lawsuits that could be covered by EPLI:

A former employee files a lawsuit against your business, alleging they were fired because of age discrimination.

A job candidate feels you didn't hire them because of their race or religion.

A visually impaired customer sues you because your website does not accommodate screen reader software.

Here’s why EPLI can be worth the cost:

Legal defense is expensive. Claims can come from a single individual and quickly escalate into a significant expense — even if your business wins. Law firm Novian & Novian reports that it can cost an average of $75,000 to work with a lawyer to settle a claim pre-trial. And legal costs only go up if a case reaches the courts. EPLI can help cover some legal fees for business owners if they're personally named in a lawsuit. Settlements can be significant. Many businesses settle to avoid the stress and cost of litigation. EPLI can help manage those costs. Small businesses are vulnerable. Many solo business owners or small businesses don't have HR departments or legal teams to offer sound practices and procedures. It's possible to make mistakes while hiring, firing or handling complaints. Employment laws are complex. Staying compliant with federal and state employment laws (like the Family and Medical Leave Act, Americans with Disabilities Act, and EEOC regulations) is challenging. Your blind spot could lead to costly lawsuits. You're busy running your business. EPLI coverage can help you focus on your work if you know you have protection against some legal fees and complaints.

EPLI can often be an add-on to your business' general liability insurance policy.

When EPLI may not be necessary for your profession

Here are a few instances when EPLI coverage might not be essential for your line of work:

You don't hire workers. If you're a solo operator or run a family business, your risk of facing lawsuits from employees or job candidates is lower. However, you're still vulnerable to accusations and claims from customers or prospects.

If you're a solo operator or run a family business, your risk of facing lawsuits from employees or job candidates is lower. However, you're still vulnerable to accusations and claims from customers or prospects. You have a small, low-turnover team . Businesses with long-standing employees, clear policies and minimal disputes may face fewer risks.

. Businesses with long-standing employees, clear policies and minimal disputes may face fewer risks. You're in a low-risk industry . While no business is entirely risk-free, some industries (like solo consulting or freelancing) tend to have fewer EPLI claims than others (like food and restaurants, retail, or financial services).

. While no business is entirely risk-free, some industries (like solo consulting or freelancing) tend to have fewer EPLI claims than others (like food and restaurants, retail, or financial services). You have strong HR systems in place . If your business has strong employee documentation, training programs, regular performance reviews and legal reviews of hiring/firing practices, you may lower your vulnerability to workplace lawsuits.

. If your business has strong employee documentation, training programs, regular performance reviews and legal reviews of hiring/firing practices, you may lower your vulnerability to workplace lawsuits. Your budget is tight. Cost matters — especially for early stage small businesses. You may need to prioritize other types of business insurance (like general liability insurance, workers' compensation insurance or commercial property coverage) for licensing or operational requirements. EPLI might not make the cut right away. However, it's worth reassessing your business needs as your business and your business risks grow.

5 tips to help lower EPLI policy premiums

EPLI coverage can offer protection from some high-cost events that could dramatically affect the financial health of your business. Just one claim — founded or not — can lead to legal costs that far exceed the price of a policy.

The cost of an EPLI premium depends on several factors, including:

The type of work you do

The number of employees you have

Your claims history

Your work experience

Your location, and more

And, there are things most business owners can do to help reduce their EPLI cost.

1. Bundle EPLI with other insurance policies

Many insurers offer discounts when you buy more than one business insurance policy at the same time.

2. Create strong HR policies and employee documentation

Clear policies and up-to-date employee handbooks demonstrate to insurers that your business takes workplace policies seriously. Accessible and easy-to-understand policies that outline expectations around behavior, discipline, harassment, discrimination and reporting procedures could help you get a better rate.

3. Practice transparent and fair hiring and firing procedures

Standardizing how you hire and terminate employees can help reduce misunderstandings and prevent discrimination or wrongful dismissal claims. Make sure decisions are based on documented performance. And evaluate and track candidate and employee performance consistently. Seek legal advice to help establish proper processes.

4. Offer regular employee training

Conduct ongoing anti-discrimination and harassment prevention training to help reduce your risk of claims. The practice may show insurers that you're actively working to maintain a respectful and compliant work environment.

5. Document key employee interactions

Keep detailed records of candidate interviews, employee performance reviews, disciplinary actions and terminations to help protect your business in the event of a dispute. Substantial documentation provides evidence that decisions were made fairly and within legal guidelines.

This story was produced by NEXT and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.