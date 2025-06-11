'In Case You Didn't Know,' the 2.0 version of Brett Young is OTW

There's a new version of Brett Young that will soon be available to fans on his new album, simply titled 2.0.

"As always with every record, we pull back the curtain a little further," he tells ABC Audio. "I always want to expose a little more of who I am and a little more of my life with every new project without alienating the fans from day one."

In keeping with the 2.0 theme, there's also a new version of his Diamond-certified hit "In Case You Didn't Know" that adds both a female perspective and the duet vocal of Hannah McFarland.

And then there's the intense, shirtless photo on the cover.

Lest you think it's just a bit of beefcake, for Brett it reflects "this new chapter of my life that's heavily shifted towards a focus on health and wellness and longevity and staying around for my family and being a better version of myself."

"So, calling it 2.0 is multitiered, but I think it's the perfect title for the album and where I'm at in my life all at the same time," he says.

Brett Young 2.0 arrives June 20, featuring his new single, "Drink with You."

