'If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay' casts Carly Pearce & Riley Green in a torrid romance

Fans who've been hoping for more shirtless shots of Riley Green finally get their wish in his new music video for "If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" with Carly Pearce.

The steamy video is a bit of a callback to his treatment for "Worst Way," as he and Carly drink wine, embrace and — yes — remove items of clothing.

Any sexual chemistry you see, however, seems to be based on a sense of mutual admiration as musicians.

“Collaborating with artists I’m a fan of is one of my favorite things to do,” Carly says. “I’ve been a fan of Riley’s for so long and knew if we could find the right moment, it would be special. ‘If I Don’t Leave I’m Gonna Stay’ is the perfect moment for us!”

“I've been a huge fan of Carly and her voice for a long time," Riley adds, "so it was cool to get the text from her about this song. The harmonies were unique and there was something really different about it. I'm glad she thought of me for this song, it's awesome to get to do something together.”

"If I Don't Leave I'm Gonna Stay" is the third track to be released from Carly's upcoming fifth studio album, following "Church Girl" and "Dream Come True."

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