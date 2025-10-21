'I Got Better' becomes Morgan Wallen's 20th #1

Morgan Wallen lands the 20th #1 of his career as "I Got Better" takes its place at the top of the Mediabase country airplay chart.

It's the superstar's fifth #1 from his I'm the Problem album, which came out in May and has spent a dozen weeks atop Billboard's all-genre album ranking.

Meanwhile, Morgan's busy cueing up what may be his 21st #1, releasing the music video for his new radio single, "20 Cigarettes."

The dark, smoky clip was directed by Justin Clough, who also helmed the recently released "I Got Better" video.

The "20 Cigarettes" treatment traces the nicotine-fueled romance in the song, with Morgan teasing it on socials as "One hell of a pack."

He also posted a still of himself from the video, adding, "What I do when I'm trying to decide if ima tour in '26 or not," perhaps indicating an announcement could come soon.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.