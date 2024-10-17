"I Ain't Sayin'" Jordan Davis is having a "damn good time"

By Jeremy Chua

Jordan Davis sure knows how to have a "damn good time" in his "I Ain't Sayin'" music video.

Out now, the summery visualizer centers around Jordan's boat and backyard party and the breakdown of one of his female friend's romantic relationships. Fortunately for her, after walking away from the half-hearted ex, she's got Jordan and the crew to celebrate the new season with.

"Had a great time with some of my good friends filming this out in Charleston," Jordan shares on Instagram.

"I Ain't Sayin'" is the lead single from Jordan's next as-yet-untitled album and is currently in the top 30 of the country charts.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!