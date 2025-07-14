Hudson Westbrook's 17-track map of 'Texas Forever'

River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Newcomer Hudson Westbrook had a hand in writing all 17 tracks on his debut album, Texas Forever, including his breakthrough hit, "House Again."

"Damn Good Taste in Whiskey" is the latest preview of the record, which arrives July 25.

"I guess I like things that burn my chest/ Leave a heart full of hurt with a shot of regret/ If love's a game I sure ain’t winning, gotta bad taste in women/ But a damn good taste in whiskey," he sings on the new track.

Hudson continues headlining his own dates this summer, while also opening several dates with Parker McCollum. He'll head out on the Texas Forever Fall Tour later this year.

Here's the complete track listing for Texas Forever
"Darlin'"
"Texas Forever"
"Painted You Pretty"
"Funny Seeing You Here"
"Fool"
"Momma Raised a Winner"
"House Again"
"Lie to Me" (featuring Mackenzie Carpenter
"Burning Love"
"Damn Good Taste in Whiskey"
"Only Girl"
"First Time"
"Weatherman"
"Sober"
"Dressed Down"
"Mine Tomorrow"
"Hill I'll Die On"

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!