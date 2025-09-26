Hudson Westbrook + Marshmello meet on 'Better Man Than Me'

Two very different worlds collide, as Texas traditionalist Hudson Westbrook collaborates with artist/producer Marshmello on the new track "Better Man Than Me."

"Marshmello has such a specific vibe," Hudson says. "It’s been fun to collaborate with him because this song is so different from anything else I’ve ever done."

"I’ll always be true to my Texas roots, so I brought that with me on this track," he adds. "It’s been stuck in my head for months, happy for y’all to have it.”

Hudson and Marshmello also shot a "21st century western" music video for "Better Man Than Me," complete with cowboys and cops.

Marshmello previously topped the country chart with "Miles on It" with Kane Brown and more recently released "Holy Water" with Jelly Roll.

