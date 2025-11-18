How Stephen King's haunting Stephen Wilson Jr.'s CMA performances

Stephen Wilson Jr. performs onstage for the 2025 SESAC Nashville Music Awards at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on November 16, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for SESAC)

New artist of the year nominee Stephen Wilson Jr. will play twice during Wednesday's CMA Awards — and both performances have a connection to author Stephen King.

One performance will be his cover of the Ben E. King classic "Stand By Me," featured on his son of dad (deluxe) album.

"That song's been haunting me my whole life, since I was a little kid, from this movie called Stand By Me based off a Stephen King book," he says. "And ever since that day I watched it, it's been running through my head."

"So when my dad died," he continues, "I just started playing it in my living room. And it just took this new form because it haunted me so bad. I just starting singing it like a hymn. And it seemed to bring him closer to me. And I just sang it in this guy's basement one day and it just went crazy online."

Wilson's other CMA moment comes from a 2025 film.

"The weirdest thing alongside of that is I'm playing a song called 'Took a Walk' with Shaboozey," he adds. "It's in a movie called The Long Walk, also based off a Stephen King book. So the Stephen King thread is really bizarre."

Shaboozey, Ella Langley, Zach Top and Tucker Wetmore also vie for the new artist trophy during the CMA Awards Wednesday, airing on ABC.

You can tune in to see Wilson on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday at 11:35 p.m. ET on ABC.

