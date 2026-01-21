How Riley Green's football past paved the way for his country music future

Before embarking on his music career, Riley Green played football for Jacksonville State University while he was in college in his Alabama hometown.

It's something he believes helped prepare him for the success he's enjoying today.

"Being a quarterback, you’ve gotta have a certain level of confidence to go out there and lead the pack, I guess," Riley says. "And if you’re gonna get up onstage in front of people and sing about stuff you made up, you’ve gotta have some level of confidence then, too. You know what I mean?"

"It’s one thing if you’re just an amazing singer and you’re singing a song you know everybody is gonna sing along to," he continues. "But I had to go out there and win ‘em over with songs that I made up, and that’s a pretty scary thing for anybody, I’m sure."

"So, you know, definitely the confidence that playing team sports gives you, it definitely helped me out and helped me get to where I am now," he says.

Riley's just released his new radio single, "Change My Mind," ahead of the start of his Cowboy as It Gets Tour April 16 in Southaven, Mississippi.

