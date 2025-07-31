How much house $1 million buys you in Texarkana

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Texarkana, TX. (Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock/Volodymyr Kyrylyuk // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Texarkana. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6727 N Hills Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $990,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,801
- Price per square foot: $353
- See 6727 N Hills Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

701 Tri State Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $875,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,442
- Price per square foot: $254
- See 701 Tri State Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

6804 Springwood Cir, Texarkana
- Price: $859,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,600
- Price per square foot: $186
- See 6804 Springwood Cir, Texarkana on Redfin.com

1067 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $839,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,615
- Price per square foot: $232
- See 1067 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

262 Beaver Crk Run, Texarkana
- Price: $825,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,388
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 262 Beaver Crk Run, Texarkana on Redfin.com

770 Cr 2310, Texarkana
- Price: $799,999
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,390
- Price per square foot: $182
- See 770 Cr 2310, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8905 River Ridge Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $795,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,612
- Price per square foot: $141
- See 8905 River Ridge Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

7207 N Richland Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $789,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,799
- Price per square foot: $282
- See 7207 N Richland Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

3656 Fm 559, Texarkana
- Price: $749,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,428
- Price per square foot: $169
- See 3656 Fm 559, Texarkana on Redfin.com

12 Oak Haven Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $732,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,511
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 12 Oak Haven Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8203 Teal Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $720,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,496
- Price per square foot: $205
- See 8203 Teal Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

119 Cohen Cir, Texarkana
- Price: $715,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,012
- Price per square foot: $237
- See 119 Cohen Cir, Texarkana on Redfin.com

28 Rose of Sharon, Texarkana
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,050
- Price per square foot: $172
- See 28 Rose of Sharon, Texarkana on Redfin.com

16030 Broadleaf, Texarkana
- Price: $699,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,720
- Price per square foot: $187
- See 16030 Broadleaf, Texarkana on Redfin.com

5 Cindywood St, Texarkana
- Price: $695,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 6,729
- Price per square foot: $103
- See 5 Cindywood St, Texarkana on Redfin.com

7 River Plantation, Texarkana
- Price: $684,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,722
- Price per square foot: $183
- See 7 River Plantation, Texarkana on Redfin.com

19 Hidden Valley Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $665,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,009
- Price per square foot: $221
- See 19 Hidden Valley Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8908 River Rdg, Texarkana
- Price: $658,500
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,811
- Price per square foot: $136
- See 8908 River Rdg, Texarkana on Redfin.com

6 High Pt, Texarkana
- Price: $650,000
- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,314
- Price per square foot: $150
- See 6 High Pt, Texarkana on Redfin.com

3201 Jason Ln, Texarkana
- Price: $650,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,116
- Price per square foot: $208
- See 3201 Jason Ln, Texarkana on Redfin.com

143 Bronco, Texarkana
- Price: $649,900
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,440
- Price per square foot: $188
- See 143 Bronco, Texarkana on Redfin.com

220 Quail Trl, Texarkana
- Price: $640,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,743
- Price per square foot: $170
- See 220 Quail Trl, Texarkana on Redfin.com

588 B K Pickering Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $628,236
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,324
- Price per square foot: $189
- See 588 B K Pickering Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

1208 Tri State Rd, Texarkana
- Price: $625,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,023
- Price per square foot: $308
- See 1208 Tri State Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8308 Greenhead Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $619,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,901
- Price per square foot: $213
- See 8308 Greenhead Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

6632 Lakeridge Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $615,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,858
- Price per square foot: $159
- See 6632 Lakeridge Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

3809 Hunters Rdg, Texarkana
- Price: $615,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,856
- Price per square foot: $215
- See 3809 Hunters Rdg, Texarkana on Redfin.com

1142 Oakridge Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $599,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,121
- Price per square foot: $191
- See 1142 Oakridge Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

675 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $595,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,264
- Price per square foot: $262
- See 675 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

437 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana
- Price: $575,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,414
- Price per square foot: $238
- See 437 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

