How much house $1 million buys you in Texarkana

Redfin Real Estate compiled a list of homes for sale up to $1 million in Texarkana, TX.

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.

While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.

Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.

"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."

So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Texarkana. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.

6727 N Hills Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $990,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,801

- Price per square foot: $353

- See 6727 N Hills Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

701 Tri State Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $875,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,442

- Price per square foot: $254

- See 701 Tri State Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

6804 Springwood Cir, Texarkana

- Price: $859,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,600

- Price per square foot: $186

- See 6804 Springwood Cir, Texarkana on Redfin.com

1067 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $839,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,615

- Price per square foot: $232

- See 1067 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

262 Beaver Crk Run, Texarkana

- Price: $825,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,388

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 262 Beaver Crk Run, Texarkana on Redfin.com

770 Cr 2310, Texarkana

- Price: $799,999

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,390

- Price per square foot: $182

- See 770 Cr 2310, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8905 River Ridge Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $795,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 5,612

- Price per square foot: $141

- See 8905 River Ridge Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

7207 N Richland Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $789,900

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,799

- Price per square foot: $282

- See 7207 N Richland Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

3656 Fm 559, Texarkana

- Price: $749,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,428

- Price per square foot: $169

- See 3656 Fm 559, Texarkana on Redfin.com

12 Oak Haven Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $732,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,511

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 12 Oak Haven Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8203 Teal Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $720,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,496

- Price per square foot: $205

- See 8203 Teal Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

119 Cohen Cir, Texarkana

- Price: $715,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,012

- Price per square foot: $237

- See 119 Cohen Cir, Texarkana on Redfin.com

28 Rose of Sharon, Texarkana

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,050

- Price per square foot: $172

- See 28 Rose of Sharon, Texarkana on Redfin.com

16030 Broadleaf, Texarkana

- Price: $699,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,720

- Price per square foot: $187

- See 16030 Broadleaf, Texarkana on Redfin.com

5 Cindywood St, Texarkana

- Price: $695,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 6,729

- Price per square foot: $103

- See 5 Cindywood St, Texarkana on Redfin.com

7 River Plantation, Texarkana

- Price: $684,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,722

- Price per square foot: $183

- See 7 River Plantation, Texarkana on Redfin.com

19 Hidden Valley Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $665,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,009

- Price per square foot: $221

- See 19 Hidden Valley Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8908 River Rdg, Texarkana

- Price: $658,500

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,811

- Price per square foot: $136

- See 8908 River Rdg, Texarkana on Redfin.com

6 High Pt, Texarkana

- Price: $650,000

- 3 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,314

- Price per square foot: $150

- See 6 High Pt, Texarkana on Redfin.com

3201 Jason Ln, Texarkana

- Price: $650,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,116

- Price per square foot: $208

- See 3201 Jason Ln, Texarkana on Redfin.com

143 Bronco, Texarkana

- Price: $649,900

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,440

- Price per square foot: $188

- See 143 Bronco, Texarkana on Redfin.com

220 Quail Trl, Texarkana

- Price: $640,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,743

- Price per square foot: $170

- See 220 Quail Trl, Texarkana on Redfin.com

588 B K Pickering Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $628,236

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,324

- Price per square foot: $189

- See 588 B K Pickering Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

1208 Tri State Rd, Texarkana

- Price: $625,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,023

- Price per square foot: $308

- See 1208 Tri State Rd, Texarkana on Redfin.com

8308 Greenhead Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $619,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,901

- Price per square foot: $213

- See 8308 Greenhead Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

6632 Lakeridge Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $615,000

- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,858

- Price per square foot: $159

- See 6632 Lakeridge Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

3809 Hunters Rdg, Texarkana

- Price: $615,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,856

- Price per square foot: $215

- See 3809 Hunters Rdg, Texarkana on Redfin.com

1142 Oakridge Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $599,000

- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,121

- Price per square foot: $191

- See 1142 Oakridge Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

675 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $595,000

- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,264

- Price per square foot: $262

- See 675 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

437 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana

- Price: $575,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 2,414

- Price per square foot: $238

- See 437 Beaver Lake Dr, Texarkana on Redfin.com

$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country

215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,396

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com

5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 4,392

- Price per square foot: $227

- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com

2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles

- Price: $1,000,000

- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,662

- Price per square foot: $601

- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com

6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami

- Price: $1,000,000

- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

- Square feet: 3,153

- Price per square foot: $317

- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com

206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City

- Price: $1,000,000

- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,001

- Price per square foot: $999

- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com

3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle

- Price: $1,000,000

- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms

- Square feet: 1,670

- Price per square foot: $598

- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com

This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.