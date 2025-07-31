How much house $1 million buys you in Dallas

The number of American houses worth $1 million is at an all-time high, as home prices continue to hit new records.
While million-dollar homes are out of reach for the vast majority of Americans, they are no longer just being bought and sold by the ultra-wealthy. In San Francisco, the median-priced home sells for more than $1.6 million – far above the national median of $441,000. Meanwhile, in Detroit, $1 million listings are rare.
Today, there are only seven major metros where a luxury home — valued in the top 5% of homes — costs less than $1 million, compared to 30 just five years ago.
"The $1 million mark used to signal true luxury; now, in many parts of the country, it simply means the price of a typical home," said Jonathan Huffer, a Redfin Premier agent specializing in luxury properties in Palm Beach, Florida. "It's a reflection of how dramatically home prices have risen, especially in coastal markets where million-dollar listings have become the norm rather than the exception."
So, are you wondering what $1 million buys in today's market? Redfin Real Estate pulled from its listings to see how far it goes in Dallas. Listings between $500,000 and $1,000,000 were included.
5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,392
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 5435 Preston Fairways Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
656 Clearwater Dr, Irving
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,890
- Price per square foot: $257
- See 656 Clearwater Dr, Irving on Redfin.com
1030 Parkview Ave, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,786
- Price per square foot: $264
- See 1030 Parkview Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com
6646 Fisher Rd, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,646
- Price per square foot: $274
- See 6646 Fisher Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com
4517 Goodfellow Dr, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,156
- Price per square foot: $316
- See 4517 Goodfellow Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com
10334 White Rock Pl, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,124
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 10334 White Rock Pl, Dallas on Redfin.com
5202 Morningside Ave, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,073
- Price per square foot: $482
- See 5202 Morningside Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com
3020 Fordham Rd, Dallas
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 1 bathroom
- Square feet: 2,048
- Price per square foot: $488
- See 3020 Fordham Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com
6345 Fairchild St, Plano
- Price: $999,999
- 6 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,381
- Price per square foot: $228
- See 6345 Fairchild St, Plano on Redfin.com
3601 Turtle Creek Blvd Unit T3, Dallas
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,114
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 3601 Turtle Creek Blvd Unit T3, Dallas on Redfin.com
3130 N Harwood St #902, Dallas
- Price: $999,999
- 2 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,419
- Price per square foot: $704
- See 3130 N Harwood St #902, Dallas on Redfin.com
734 Monssen Pkwy, Dallas
- Price: $999,900
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,473
- Price per square foot: $404
- See 734 Monssen Pkwy, Dallas on Redfin.com
13311 Purple Sage Rd, Dallas
- Price: $999,500
- 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,834
- Price per square foot: $260
- See 13311 Purple Sage Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com
13 Cochran Oaks Ln, Dallas
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,561
- Price per square foot: $280
- See 13 Cochran Oaks Ln, Dallas on Redfin.com
7009 Chevy Chase Ave, Dallas
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,121
- Price per square foot: $320
- See 7009 Chevy Chase Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com
7261 Ashington Dr, Dallas
- Price: $999,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,111
- Price per square foot: $321
- See 7261 Ashington Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com
6714 Barkworth Dr, Dallas
- Price: $999,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,037
- Price per square foot: $328
- See 6714 Barkworth Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com
610 N Oak Cliff Blvd #303, Dallas
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,960
- Price per square foot: $337
- See 610 N Oak Cliff Blvd #303, Dallas on Redfin.com
2308 Kirby St, Dallas
- Price: $999,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,574
- Price per square foot: $388
- See 2308 Kirby St, Dallas on Redfin.com
5715 Northaven Rd, Dallas
- Price: $997,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,749
- Price per square foot: $362
- See 5715 Northaven Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com
5018 Pershing St, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 4.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 5,521
- Price per square foot: $180
- See 5018 Pershing St, Dallas on Redfin.com
111 Luther Ln, Heath
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,698
- Price per square foot: $269
- See 111 Luther Ln, Heath on Redfin.com
1706 Peavy Rd, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,649
- Price per square foot: $272
- See 1706 Peavy Rd, Dallas on Redfin.com
18023 Lake Ray Hubbard Dr, Forney
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,505
- Price per square foot: $283
- See 18023 Lake Ray Hubbard Dr, Forney on Redfin.com
1508 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,477
- Price per square foot: $286
- See 1508 N Buckner Blvd, Dallas on Redfin.com
9315 Moss Circle Dr, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,389
- Price per square foot: $293
- See 9315 Moss Circle Dr, Dallas on Redfin.com
6777 Lakefair Cir, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,824
- Price per square foot: $352
- See 6777 Lakefair Cir, Dallas on Redfin.com
1521 N Haskell Ave, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,769
- Price per square foot: $359
- See 1521 N Haskell Ave, Dallas on Redfin.com
6517 Blue Valley Ln, Dallas
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 2,100
- Price per square foot: $473
- See 6517 Blue Valley Ln, Dallas on Redfin.com
6825 Chiesa Rd, Rowlett
- Price: $995,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,931
- Price per square foot: $515
- See 6825 Chiesa Rd, Rowlett on Redfin.com
$1 million dollar homes in major cities around the country
215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms
- Square feet: 4,396
- Price per square foot: $227
- See 215 W Illinois St Unit 2B-2C, Chicago on Redfin.com
2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles
- Price: $1,000,000
- 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,662
- Price per square foot: $601
- See 2956 W Avenue 35, Los Angeles on Redfin.com
6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami
- Price: $1,000,000
- 5 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms
- Square feet: 3,153
- Price per square foot: $317
- See 6049 SW 165th Ave, Miami on Redfin.com
206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City
- Price: $1,000,000
- 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,001
- Price per square foot: $999
- See 206 E 95th St Unit 12B, New York City on Redfin.com
3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle
- Price: $1,000,000
- 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms
- Square feet: 1,670
- Price per square foot: $598
- See 3070 61st Ave SW, Seattle on Redfin.com
This story was produced by Redfin Real Estate and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.