How much does the average wedding cost?

Experian explains that average wedding costs vary significantly based on region and guest count, with an average cost of about $280 per guest.

Weddings are a joyous event, but planning one can be pretty stressful. Narrowing down your guest list, picking the perfect venue, the right music, food and flowers—all those decisions can be overwhelming. And then there's paying for it.

The average cost of a wedding in 2024 was $33,000, according to data from the wedding planning website The Knot. The average cost per guest is $284.

That said, the true cost of a wedding depends on the wedding you have. On one end of the spectrum, tying the knot at a courthouse likely won't cost you more than the associated fees. But for a larger, traditional wedding, you'll need to think of costs like the event rentals, invitations, attire, photography and more—all of which add up quickly.

To help you plan for your dream wedding, here's more from Experian on the average cost of the wedding, including a breakdown by state.

How Much Does a Wedding Cost?

The average price of a wedding in 2024 was $33,000, according to a The Knot. That figure includes wedding essentials (broken down in more detail below) from the venue to the photographer to the rings. It excludes some costs that you might pay for outside the wedding, such as the rehearsal dinner, engagement ring and honeymoon.

The average cost can also be significantly skewed by weddings that cost far more than a typical ceremony: Ultra-luxury weddings totaling $1 million or more are far rarer than city hall nuptials for less than $200, but they tilt the average in a higher direction.

Where you get married has a big impact on the average bill. Here's a breakdown of how much weddings cost in each state:

Table showing average costs of weddings by state. (Stacker/Stacker)

How Has the Cost of a Wedding Changed?

To put the average cost of a wedding into perspective, you could consider how the price has gone up in recent years. Here's a look at how costs have changed:

Graph showing costs of weddings between 2019-2024. (Stacker/Stacker)

Breakdown of Wedding Costs

Getting a more granular view of the cost of wedding essentials can give you a sense of where you might be able to cut back. Here's a breakdown of the average cost of wedding vendors you may need:

Table showing costs of vendors for weddings. (Stacker/Stacker)

How to Plan a Wedding on a Budget

If you're worried about making your big day special without breaking the bank, start with these tips for keeping your wedding costs down.

1. Know Your Priorities

The breakdown of vendor costs above can give you a lot of insight on where you may end up spending the most—and where you may be able to cut back.

For example, you could save $1,700 to $4,500 on average by opting to spin your own wedding playlist during your reception, rather than hiring a DJ or a band. You could save an average of $2,800 if you opted for an alcohol-free wedding. A hand-me-down dress could save you over $2,000, and doing your own hair and makeup could reduce your bill by almost $300.

Only you and your partner can decide what's essential to you, and where you could get creative to keep costs down.

2. Pare Down Your Guest List

The price of a wedding depends heavily on the guest count. The average cost per wedding guest is $284, according to The Knot.

Of course, you'll want your nearest and dearest there to celebrate with you. But—if you and your partner are OK with a smaller ceremony—keeping your guest list small could be one of the most effective ways to save.

For perspective, The Knot's data points to an average 50-guest wedding cost of $14,200. In contrast, a 100-guest wedding costs double that, at $28,400 on average. On the far end of the spectrum, if you're considering a lavish 200-guest ceremony, you'd be looking at almost $60,000.

3. Stay Close to Home

Destination weddings are pricier than hometown weddings, as you might expect. But region matters too: The most affordable regions to host a wedding are in the Midwest and Southwest, ringing in at an average of $29,000.

On the other hand, you'll pay the most on average for a wedding in the mid-Atlantic, costing an average of $46,000, followed by a New England wedding at an average $43,000.

Should You Borrow to Pay for a Wedding?

Whether or not you should borrow to pay for your wedding comes down to your personal priorities and financial circumstances. If you can swing it, it's ideal to save for your wedding ahead of time. Some couples are able to achieve this through a combination of:

Extending your engagement and setting aside a portion of your income each year

Directing any windfalls you might receive, such as a bonus or tax refund, into a wedding sinking fund

Receiving help from loved ones to pay for your wedding, which can make celebrating without going into debt attainable

But what if you can't pay for the wedding you want with the funds you have available? If you decide to borrow to pay for your wedding, prioritize low- or no-interest borrowing options. For example, you could consider a credit card with a generous 0% introductory APR promotion. If you qualify for one, you could use it to cover some of the vendor costs, as long as you plan carefully to pay the balance off over time before interest kicks in.

Using a personal loan for your wedding is also an option. Personal loans may charge lower interest than most credit cards, but it can still be pricey. For example, if you qualified for a $10,000 personal loan with a 16% interest rate and a 24-month repayment period, you'd be looking at $1,751 in interest charges over the life of the loan. And, your payments would be about $490 dollars a month over those two years.

Crunching the numbers can give you a stronger sense of what you may be able to afford—or what you might cut back on to avoid having to pay off your wedding well after you've said your vows.

Budget for Happily Ever After

Your wedding is a celebration of the love you share, and, ultimately, weddings are as unique as the couples that share them. So, while the averages above can help you plan, remember that you—and your guests—can dance to the beat of your own drum.

Beyond the application fee for a wedding certificate, it's up to you where you choose to splurge or where you trim back. Start your planning early and dive deep with your future spouse to plan a wedding that hits all the right notes, without hurting your bank account.

This story was produced by Experian and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.