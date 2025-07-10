How Hudson Westbrook's pitching in to help Texas

River House Artists/Warner Music Nashville
By Stephen Hubbard

Texan Hudson Westbrook is jumping in to help those affected by flooding in the Lone Star State.

"One hundred percent of all the merch bought this week up until next Monday will be donated to the Hill Country floods," he said in an Instagram video. "So send your prayers to all the people down there that are going through a hard time."

The Stephenville, Texas, native started his music career while going to college at Texas Tech University. He currently has his first hit with "House Again," with his debut album, Texas Forever, on the way July 25.

You can check out Hudson's merch online. Proceeds will be donated to flood recovery efforts through Monday, July 14.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

