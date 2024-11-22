How 'Holding On' saved Bailey Zimmerman from his 'music slump'

Bailey Zimmerman's hit the ground running hard since his first hit, "Fall in Love."



He released his debut album, notched more chart-toppers, toured with Morgan Wallen and launched his very own headlining tour, among many other things. So it's no surprise he's had a bit of a burnout since.



Thankfully, Bailey's latest single, "Holding On," helped remedy some of that and renewed his music-loving spirit.



"Man, I had been like in a music slump. I've just been in a live slump, a music slump, for some weird reason," Bailey recalls in a recent press interview.



"I'm out of it now, but I really give some credit to ['Holding On']. I went in and cut it and it was just like one of those songs. It just flowed right out, it was so easy to sing," he says. "I could relate to every single word."



Bailey's hoping that you, too, can be encouraged by his song.



"I [want] to give them hope, really, because it gave me a lot of hope," shares Bailey. "It gave me this fire back in music and in life."



"Holding On" is currently in the top 30 and ascending the country charts.



Bailey performed "New to Country" at the 2024 CMA Awards. If you missed it, the full fiery performance is available to watch on YouTube.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.