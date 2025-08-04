How to get into Riley Green + Dasha's exclusive Atlanta show

Wells Fargo
By Stephen Hubbard

Riley Green and Dasha are set to play an intimate show in Atlanta, but not just everybody will be able to go.

The show is part of the Autograph Card Exclusives series, which puts big-name artists in small venues. Tickets are available only to Wells Fargo credit cardholders.

"I’m always looking for ways to play more intimate shows and connect with fans in a different kind of setting," Riley says. "I’m excited to be back in Atlanta, we’ve got a great night of country music planned.”

The Oct. 23 concert will take place at The Eastern. You can find out more about tickets online.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!