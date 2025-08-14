How to get an early listen to Chris Young's upcoming 10th album

Chris Young's 'I Didn't Come Here to Leave' (Black River)
By Stephen Hubbard

Chris Young's new album, I Didn't Come Here to Leave, won't be out until Oct. 17, but you won't have to wait that long for a preview. 

The "Young Love & Saturday Nights" hitmaker will give fans a first listen at his 10th album Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. ET on TalkShopLive.

"Come hang out, ask questions, and let’s talk music!" he teases on his socials. Of course, you'll also be able to preorder autographed vinyl and CD copies of the record, too.

The new track "Jesus, Momma, Country Radio" comes out Friday; the record's first single, "Til the Last One Dies," is continuing its climb up the chart.   

