How gas prices have changed in Beaumont in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 12.
Beaumont by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.37
--- Texas average: $2.40
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.7%)
- Year change: -$0.24 (-9.1%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.65 (6/13/22)
- Diesel current price: $2.96
- Week change: -$0.02 (-0.6%)
- Year change: -$0.12 (-4.0%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.30 (6/18/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.09
#2. Oklahoma City, OK: $2.09
#3. Springfield, MO: $2.17
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
#5. statewide, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.40
#4. San Diego, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.41
#3. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.43
#2. Hilo, HI
- Regular gas price: $4.63
#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $4.95
