How gas prices have changed in Abilene in the last week

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Brunswick using data from AAA. (Christian Mueller // Shutterstock/Christian Mueller // Shutterstock)
By Stacker

CheapInsurance.com compiled statistics on gas prices in Abilene, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of January 20.

Abilene by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.39
--- Texas average: $2.43
- Week change: -$0.09 (-3.7%)
- Year change: -$0.20 (-7.5%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.67 (6/11/22)

- Diesel current price: $3.04
- Week change: -$0.05 (-1.5%)
- Year change: -$0.22 (-6.8%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.36 (6/24/22)

Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Lawton, OK: $2.21
#2. Casper, WY: $2.22
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.23

Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.

(Stacker/Stacker)

Elen Nika // Shutterstock

#5. San Luis Obispo-Atascadero-Paso Robles, CA

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Istvan Csak // Shutterstock

#4. Kahului, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Daniel Avram // Shutterstock

#3. Wailuku, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.43

(Stacker/Stacker)

Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock

#2. Hilo, HI

- Regular gas price: $4.62

(Stacker/Stacker)

jittawit21 // Shutterstock

#1. Lihue (Kauai), HI

- Regular gas price: $4.92

This story was produced by CheapInsurance.com and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100