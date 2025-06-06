How gas prices have changed in Odessa in the last week

Stacker compiled statistics on gas prices in Odessa, TX metro area using data from AAA. Gas prices are current as of June 6.
Odessa by the numbers
- Gas current price: $2.81
--- Texas average: $2.75
- Week change: +$0.12 (+4.5%)
- Year change: -$0.11 (-3.6%)
- Historical expensive gas price: $4.49 (6/10/22)
- Diesel current price: $3.01
- Week change: -$0.08 (-2.5%)
- Year change: -$0.46 (-13.2%)
- Historical expensive diesel price: $5.40 (6/26/22)
Metros with the least expensive gas
#1. Laredo, TX: $2.53
#2. Henderson, KY: $2.53
#3. Lubbock, TX: $2.59
Read on to see which metros have the most expensive gas prices.
Daniel Avram // Shutterstock
#5. Santa Rosa, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
Christian Mueller // Shutterstock
#4. Santa Cruz-Watsonville, CA
- Regular gas price: $4.98
jittawit21 // Shutterstock
#3. Salinas, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.01
Rangsarit Chaiyakun // Shutterstock
#2. Lihue (Kauai), HI
- Regular gas price: $5.04
Elen Nika // Shutterstock
#1. Napa, CA
- Regular gas price: $5.08