How choirs + Stagecoach inspired Eric Church to create 'Evangeline vs. The Machine'

For Eric Church, choir is more than just the name he's long had for his most devoted fans.

In many ways, it's actually the inspiration for his new album.

"I had done some residency shows. And I had started working with the choir and had a cool moment in that show, and actually had a song that ended up making Evangeline vs. The Machine that I did in that show," he says.

"And that's kinda where it started," he continues. "It was time to do a Stagecoach show, and I wanted to do a one-of-a-kind show. And we worked hard and committed to that. You know, something that nobody had ever seen, but I knew it was great."

From there, the fire was lit to create Evangeline vs. The Machine.

"I had so much fun and it challenged me with having all these different voices and people play a part on the presentation of what we were doing that I started thinking about the next album," he says.

"And I started thinking about with the choir and strings and horns and just this orchestral presentation of not just me and the band or myself, but all these other people that play a part in it."

The eight-track Evangeline vs. The Machine is out now, more than four years after his most recent album, Heart & Soul.

