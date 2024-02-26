"Holy Smokes": Bailey Zimmerman's dropped a new track

Bailey Zimmerman has released his much-teased new song, "Holy Smokes."



Penned by Bailey, Austin Shawn, Michael Tyler, Ben Stennis and Lauren Hungate, the smoldering ode finds Bailey reminiscing about a passionate romance when he was a teenager.

"Heaven was a preacher's spot in that first church parkin' lot/ Her hangin' onto me like the cross on the rearview does/ Her eyes were blue, the words were red, on that half pack of cigarettes/ At seventeen that's what hallelujah was/ Life wasn't heavy in the back of that/ Chevy Me, her, and the Holy Ghost/ Somethin' 'bout us, hell of a rush/ Fallin' in love, lightin' up them holy smokes," Bailey recounts in the chorus.



"This song takes me back to the first time I fell in love at 17… I hope y'all love it as much as I do," the 24-year-old shares on Instagram.



Bailey's currently on his sold-out headlining Religiously. The Tour. His current single, "Where It Ends," has cracked the top 20 on the country charts.



