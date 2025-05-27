Highest-rated Class of 2025 football recruits from Texas

The dust has finally settled on the Class of 2025 football recruiting cycle. As programs look at their finalized rosters, the future landscape of college football is beginning to take shape. From five-star quarterbacks making headlines to underrated defensive linemen poised for breakout careers, this class is loaded with game-changing talent.

Stacker compiled a ranking of the best Class of 2025 football recruits from Texas using data from 247Sports. Here's the players from Texas set to dominate Saturdays (and potentially Sundays) for years to come.

#20. Smith Orogbo (Edge)

- National rank: #104 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #11

- College: Texas

- High school: Alief Hastings (Houston, TX)

#19. Daylan McCutcheon (WR)

- National rank: #103 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #13

- College: Texas

- High school: Lovejoy (Lucas, TX)

#18. Chad Woodfork (Edge)

- National rank: #101 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #10

- College: TCU

- High school: Summer Creek (Humble, TX)

#17. DJ Sanders (DL)

- National rank: #98 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Bellville (Bellville, TX)

#16. Nick Townsend (TE)

- National rank: #90 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Texas

- High school: Dekaney (Houston, TX)

#15. Dramodd Odoms (OT)

- National rank: #80 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #12

- College: SMU

- High school: Lamar (Houston, TX)

#14. Elijah Barnes (LB)

- National rank: #68 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #4

- College: Texas

- High school: Skyline (Dallas, TX)

#13. Dorian Brew (CB)

- National rank: #64 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #9

- College: Oregon

- High school: Conroe (Conroe, TX)

#12. Michael Terry III (ATH)

- National rank: #58 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Texas

- High school: Alamo Heights (San Antonio, TX)

#11. Riley Pettijohn (LB)

- National rank: #42 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Ohio State

- High school: McKinney (McKinney, TX)

#10. Ty Haywood (OT)

- National rank: #39 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #6

- College: Michigan

- High school: Ryan (Denton, TX)

#9. Lamont Rogers (OT)

- National rank: #38 (4 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Texas A&M

- High school: Horn (Mesquite, TX)

#8. Kade Phillips (CB)

- National rank: #27 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #5

- College: Texas

- High school: Hightower (Missouri City, TX)

#7. Lance Jackson (Edge)

- National rank: #21 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas

- High school: Pleasant Grove (Texarkana, TX)

#6. Kaliq Lockett (WR)

- National rank: #18 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Texas

- High school: Sachse (Sachse, TX)

#5. Jonah Williams (S)

- National rank: #10 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Texas

- High school: Ball (Galveston, TX)

#4. Devin Sanchez (CB)

- National rank: #8 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Ohio State

- High school: North Shore (Houston, TX)

#3. Michael Fasusi (OT)

- National rank: #5 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Oklahoma

- High school: Lewisville (Lewisville, TX)

#2. Dakorien Moore (WR)

- National rank: #4 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #1

- College: Oregon

- High school: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)

#1. Keelon Russell (QB)

- National rank: #2 (5 stars)

- Position rank: #2

- College: Alabama

- High school: Duncanville (Duncanville, TX)