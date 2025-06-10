Highest-paying science jobs for people in Odessa

Stacker ranked the highest-paying science jobs in Gainesville using annual compensation data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics as of May 2024.

For decades, the United States has funneled more money into research and development than any other country in the world. In 2023, this accounted for 37% of the world's scientific funding, creating a promising outlook for those pursuing a science-based career. In February 2025, the Bureau of Labor Statistics projected an impressive 12.8% growth in science-related jobs by 2033.

However, that may have been overly optimistic: The Trump administration made significant cuts to staffing and grant funding in early 2025, which have created an enormous amount of job uncertainty in the sciences. And 2026 may not be any better, as the White House-proposed budget aims to cut funding for the National Institutes of Health and the National Science Foundation by 40% and 55%, respectively.

These cuts have shut down numerous research programs, creating more competition for the scientific jobs that do remain. That's a big part of the reason that new openings are drying up—in the first part of 2025, job postings were down 18%. Some researchers are even leaving the U.S., drawn to promises of academic freedom in places like Canada, Australia, and Europe.

The situation may seem dire, but it's important to note that recent events don't mean the end of scientific careers in the U.S. Many good jobs still exist, both in the public and private sectors. Of course, jobs in the sciences do require advanced education. While physicists, biochemists, and other medical scientists need to have a doctorate, other popular career fields don't require quite as much. An associate's degree is suitable for many technician roles. Other sectors, like food science, meteorology, environmental science, geology, and zoology, look for bachelor's degrees, and epidemiologists typically need a master's degree.

Think you have what it takes for a challenging and lucrative career in the sciences? Stacker used BLS data to find the highest-paying science jobs in Odessa. Jobs are ranked by their median annual pay as of May 2024, so any jobs without annual compensation figures available were excluded from this analysis.

#4. Life, physical, and social science technicians, all other

- Median annual wage: $48,160

- Median hourly wage: $23.16

- Total employment: 40 people (0.44 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#3. Chemical technicians

- Median annual wage: $49,240

- Median hourly wage: $23.68

- Total employment: 80 people (1.06 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#2. Occupational health and safety specialists

- Median annual wage: $58,510

- Median hourly wage: $28.13

- Total employment: 270 people (3.43 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

#1. Occupational health and safety technicians

- Median annual wage: $61,850

- Median hourly wage: $29.73

- Total employment: 30 people (0.41 of every 1,000 jobs in the area)

This story features data reporting by Wade Zhou, writing by Jill Jaracz, and is part of a series utilizing data automation across 291 metros.