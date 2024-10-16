The "High Road" is rising up to meet Koe Wetzel

Koe Wetzel may just be enjoying his first big hit on the charts with his current single that features Jessie Murph, but he's already marked some major milestones when it comes to sales and streaming.

"High Road," his top 20 hit, was just certified Platinum, while two other tunes — "Sweet Dreams" and "Creeps" — reached the Gold level.

The Texas native found out about his latest success as he wrapped up a string of 28 sold-out shows as part of his Damn Near Normal World Tour at Colorado's Red Rocks Amphitheatre.

“Every year that we’re out on the road seeing the fans singing every word of these songs, I think to myself that it can’t possibly get bigger or better — and then the next tour rolls around and it does,” Koe says.

“Red Rocks is up there with some of my favorite shows we’ve ever played and I’m so grateful to the people who show up every night," he adds. "We can’t wait to keep this thing rolling across the pond ... hope you’re ready for some rowdy Texas boys headed your way!”

Next up, the Damn Near Normal World Tour is on its way to Europe for a nine-date run that kicks off Oct. 26 in Manchester, England.

