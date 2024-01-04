Here's your last call to experience Smoky Mountain Christmas

If you're still in the Christmas spirit and have yet to experience Christmas at Dollywood, here's your last chance.



The ongoing Smoky Mountain Christmas is in its final run now and will wrap Saturday, January 6. Don't miss your opportunity to bask in 6 million twinkling lights and towering Christmas trees, watch holiday shows, enjoy festive food and more.



If you're feeling adventurous, you can hop on a ride or two on the newly launched Big Bear Mountain roller-coaster.



You can savor the magic of Christmas now at Dollywood.



For tickets, head to dollywood.com.

