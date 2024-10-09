Here's who's performing on 'Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry'

The star-studded Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry lineup has been revealed. Joining Little Big Town onstage will be Kelsea Ballerini, Dan + Shay, Sheryl Crow, Kirk Franklin, Josh Groban, Kate Hudson and Orville Peck. “We are simply beside ourselves to announce that we will host our own NBC Holiday Special at the prestigious Grand Ole Opry House,” says Little Big Town. “This is an incredible honor for us, and we are beyond thrilled to share this special evening with viewers and fans across the country.” “We’ve invited some of our dearest friends to join us on stage, and we can’t wait for everyone to experience the magic of the holidays at such an incredible venue,” the Opry members add. “After 25 years as a band, we are also excited to release our very first Christmas album, we are thrilled to perform some of those classics during this Special.” Little Big Town’s debut holiday project, The Christmas Record, arrived earlier in October and features originals and covers of yuletide classics, such as “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” and Elvis Presley’s “Santa Claus Is Back In Town.” Little Big Town’s Christmas at the Opry airs Dec. 16 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

