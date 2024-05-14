Hear a snippet of Luke Combs' Twisters-featured single

ABC

By Jeremy Chua

Get ready to be blown away with Luke Combs' Twisters-featured single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma."

Though it's not out yet, Luke has shared a preview clip of the uptempo song alongside its accompanying music video.

"Scared of nothing and I'm scared to death/ I can't breathe and I catch my breath/ But I keep chasing that same old devil down the same old dead-end highway," Luke declares in the stormy visualizer, before delivering the chorus.

"Ain't no love in Oklahoma/ Just the whistle of a lone black train/ You'll know when it's coming for ya/ Riding in on the wind and rain," he sings as clips from Twisters flash across the screen.

"Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" drops Thursday, May 16, and is available for presave now.

Twisters will hit movie theaters July 19.

Luke leads the 2024 ACM Awards nominations with eight nods, including one for the coveted Entertainer of the Year. You can stream the show live Thursday at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video. 

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

