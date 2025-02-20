Hear a snippet of Hailey Whitters' upcoming duet

We know that Hailey Whitters is dropping a collab on Friday, and now we have a snippet of it.



Hailey hopped on Instagram to share a clip of her breezy, Molly Tuttle-assisted track, "Prodigal Daughter."



"Made me locomotive crazy/ Flying off the tracks/ Cutting deals at the crossroads/ Dying to get him back/ Yeah, I was rising in the black/ Holy smoke and holy water/ From doe-eyed girl to prodigal daughter/ Did a devil's dance to a fiddle and a holler/ This angel's hell on the Heavenly Father," Hailey sings in the tune.



"Note to self: don't mix 'heartbreak' and 'crazy'......or do," she captioned her video.



You can check out the full snippet now on Hailey's Instagram.

