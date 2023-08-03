Hear a preview of Dan + Shay's "Always Gonna Be" before it drops

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua

Dan + Shay are offering fans a preview of "Always Gonna Be" before its release.

The duo shared a snippet of the reflective track via an Instagram reel teasing its forthcoming music video.

"Paradise is a swing on a porch/ Summertime is a little too short/ The best things in life are free and it's always gonna be/ Hometown is a heaven on earth/ Sundays are for football and church/ The world turns but I believe there's always gonna be," Dan + Shay sing over a rootsy production. 

"Always Gonna Be" arrives Thursday, August 3, at 11 p.m. CT.

The song will be included in Dan + Shay's upcoming album, Bigger Houses, due out September 15.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

