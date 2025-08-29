Have a sip of 'Jack Daniel's' with K. Michelle's country debut

K. Michelle's "Jack Daniel's" (BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville)
By Stephen Hubbard

The official country debut of R&B star K. Michelle has finally arrived with her new track, "Jack Daniel's."

Co-produced by Sugarland's Kristian Bush, K. Michelle co-wrote the song about the "only man she trusts."
“This is me coming home,” K. Michelle explains. “Country is in my blood. I was raised on southern soil in Memphis, Tennessee, where soul and country grew from the same roots. This new music is a celebration of where I come from — the pride, the bittersweet and the whiskey-soaked truth of it all."

Previously, K. Michelle duetted with Jelly Roll on a new version of "Love Can Build a Bridge" from 2023's A Tribute to The Judds.

"Jack Daniel's" is just a preview of what's to come, with K. Michelle promising "more new music very soon."

