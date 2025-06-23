Have a hotdog with Garth & Trisha this Fourth of July

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
By Stephen Hubbard

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are inviting you over for a bite on the Fourth of July.

You read that right: While you won't exactly get to go to their house, they do hope you'll stop by their Friends in Low Places bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway and have a hot dog — on them.

"Free hotdogs on the rooftop? You bet," the country super couple announced on their socials, along with a video of Garth grilling while Trisha lounges and has a drink.

"Starting at 2PM on the 4th of July, @friendsbarnash is giving out FREE hotdogs UNTIL WE RUN OUT — and yes, we mean it," the post continues. "No rules. Just buns, dogs, and the grill."

Of course, the only downside may be that there's a bit of a crowd. The city's expecting a quarter of a million people to show up for the annual Let Freedom Sing! celebration, which includes performances by Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon and the Nashville Symphony.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!