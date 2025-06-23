Have a hotdog with Garth & Trisha this Fourth of July

Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood are inviting you over for a bite on the Fourth of July.

You read that right: While you won't exactly get to go to their house, they do hope you'll stop by their Friends in Low Places bar on Nashville's Lower Broadway and have a hot dog — on them.

"Free hotdogs on the rooftop? You bet," the country super couple announced on their socials, along with a video of Garth grilling while Trisha lounges and has a drink.

"Starting at 2PM on the 4th of July, @friendsbarnash is giving out FREE hotdogs UNTIL WE RUN OUT — and yes, we mean it," the post continues. "No rules. Just buns, dogs, and the grill."

Of course, the only downside may be that there's a bit of a crowd. The city's expecting a quarter of a million people to show up for the annual Let Freedom Sing! celebration, which includes performances by Dierks Bentley, Russell Dickerson, Niko Moon and the Nashville Symphony.

