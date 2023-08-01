HARDY's taking a break from the action with "TRUCK BED"

ABC/Larry McCormack

By Jeremy Chua + Stephen Hubbard

HARDY's changing things up with his new single, "TRUCK BED."

With a vibrant production and lighthearted story, the song's admittedly less action-packed than his earlier singles "ONE BEER," "GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL" and the Lainey Wilson-assisted "wait in the truck."

"'TRUCK BED' is fun. It's kind of a break in [the] action of my last list of singles coming off of basically a song about teenage pregnancy, a song about death and a song about domestic violence," HARDY tells ABC Audio.

"It's just a fun song about getting locked out of your house and getting drunk out in your front yard," he explains. "I mean, something really simple, but it's fun. It's [an] incredibly fun song to do live."

"I'm excited to kind of switch it up and do something a little different radio, something a little less serious," adds HARDY.

You can find "TRUCK BED" on HARDY's latest album, the mockingbird & THE CROW. The song's currently in the top 40 and rising on the country charts.

HARDY's the mockingbird & THE CROW Fall Tour kicks off August 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee, with Lainey and Dylan Marlowe joining as opening acts. For the full list of dates, visit hardyofficial.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!