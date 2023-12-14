HARDY, Nate Smith, Chayce Beckham + more join for Tornado Relief Concert

Country artists are banding together to raise funds for Tennesseans affected by the tornadoes that hit Middle Tennessee on December 9.



Unplugged For Tennessee: A Tornado Relief Benefit Concert will take place Sunday, December 17, at Nashville's Exit/In. The star-studded performance lineup includes HARDY, Nate Smith, Chayce Beckham, Kylie Morgan, Dylan Marlowe, Alana Springsteen and Payton Smith.



All proceeds will be donated to the Red Cross of Tennessee and Hands On Nashville.



Tickets go on sale Thursday, December 14, at 10 a.m. via ticketweb.com.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.