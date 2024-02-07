HARDY announces new rock album + song

Disney/Frank Micelotta

By Jeremy Chua

A new album and song is on the way for HARDY, but it's not going to be country.

The "TRUCK BED" singer has announced the February 9 arrival of "ROCKSTAR," which will preview his forthcoming as-yet-untitled rock album.

"It's HARDY here and just wanted to let you guys know that I have a song coming out called 'ROCKSTAR' coming out on February 9th," he shared via video on his socials. "It is my next rock single and it is going to be a part of my — I'm so excited to finally say this — I'm putting out a rock record that's going to be out before the tour starts and it's badass and I'm so excited for y'all to hear it!"

"ROCKSTAR" follows HARDY's latest song, "QUIT!!" His latest album is 2023's the mockingbird & THE CROW.

Coming up, HARDY will hit the road on his Quit!! tour, which kicks off May 30 in Rogers, Arkansas. Tickets and a full list of dates are available now at hardyofficial.com/quittour.

